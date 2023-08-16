Don’t Miss Restoration Strategies on August 28–29!

August 16, 2023
Restoration Strategies

The next Restoration Strategies conference at ISSA headquarters, located near O’Hare International Airport in Rosemont, Illinois, is scheduled to take place at the end of this month.

The two-day event occurs on August 28–29 and is designed to help disaster restoration and building service contractor business owners, managers, and marketing staff learn how to get restoration jobs from insurance agents, claims adjusters, and property owners or managers. A nationally recognized, active insurance claims adjuster who works closely with the cleaning and restoration industries will share strategies everyone needs to get work ranging from water damage restoration, fire and smoke restoration, mold remediation, and more.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity! For more information and to register for the live event, click here.

If you can’t attend the live event, no worries! We now have a live stream option for Restoration Strategies, scheduled for Monday–Tuesday, August 28–29. Use this link and be sure to insert promo code CFREST200 at the end of the registration process to save $200!

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

