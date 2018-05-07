Recently, Cleanfax sat down with Gerrett Stier, president of GMS Distribution and the inventor of the Portable Power Distribution Centers (the “G-Unit”), and discussed how to overcome a specific challenge facing most restoration contractors.

As you will learn in the video interview, contractors are often faced with little or no power on the job. Once a single available power source is identified, the G-Unit can take over and provide sufficient electricity for continuing with the work.

The G-Unit is a unique way to handle a frustrating issue in water and fire losses.

Watch the video and see if this technology is something you can use, as Stier explains how the technology works.