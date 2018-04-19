The photo contest winner this month is David DiFalco of Advanced Floor Care in Sterling Heights, MI. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

David describes this particular job:

“I did this job, and I knew these were the photos to send in for the contest. These are from an office we cleaned in a metal fabrication factory. I started with a prespray of Flex with Citrus Solv, then pre-scrubbed with an Orbitec CX-20 with a MicroBeast pad, followed by steam cleaning with a Sapphire Pro 1200, and a post-scrub with the CX-20 and a SuperZorb pad. Then we completely dried the carpet with a Dry-Eaz Studebaker AirPath.”

For an opportunity to win a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros (worth $250), send your images and a brief 100-word description on how you obtained your results to Jeff Cross, executive editor, at JeffCross@ISSA.com or 193 Purple Finch Loop, Pataskala, OH 43062. Contest rules available by request.

INFORMATION

Approximately 77 percent of restoration companies perform criminal record background checks of potential employees, while 60 percent man date drug screening. Nearly 14 percent require a credit report.

Of these companies, nearly 40 percent are seeing revenues over $1 million.*

*Cleanfax Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report.