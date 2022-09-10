One of the greatest aspects of the cleaning industry is its affinity to consistently grow and uplift new brands and individuals. When it comes to this network of experience and collaboration, the leading experts help to create a sense of inclusivity based on their insights and compassion.
Mark Saiger, the owner of Saiger’s Steam Clean and Saiger’s Sauce, is one of these leading experts making a difference. Saiger has made an impact on the lives of dozens if not hundreds of cleaners across the country. When someone needs help, Mark is there for them. This is his story.
