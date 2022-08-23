Over my years spent in management, I have attempted to read every article and book and attend as many programs as possible to learn the necessary skills to be a great manager. As I was reflecting on all the advice I absorbed, a startling revelation came to my attention: being a great manager is not really about skills, it’s about my own character. Moreover, what elements of that character can I espouse so that others within the organization are ready, willing, and able to evaluate their own character and make the necessary changes to help ensure success for us all?

Can you truly teach an old dog new tricks?

Certainly, the question must be asked as to whether it is feasible to build or change character in ourselves and others. While difficult and often time-consuming, I would submit that yes, we can change our own character and help others accomplish the same if they choose to do so.

The first step in changing character must be to change our mindset. Many might argue that most of our character is developed when we are children. How many times have you heard the old saying, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks”? I have struggled with this view for many years, simply because I have experienced both personally and in working with others that, while poor character choices may have been made in the past, it is possible to find success by making better choices over the years through a constant, conscious desire to self-reflect and not repeat those same mistakes.

As to the issue of choice, there is a great book by David Cottrell entitled 12 Choices …That Lead to Your Success. In this short book, Cottrell states, “Success is ultimately realized by people who make more right choices…and recover quickly from their bad choices.” He goes on to further his view by saying there are character choices that we can make every single day that will enable us to be successful in both our personal and professional lives. These choices are:

No-Victim: Decide not to be the victim

Commitment: Be committed

Values: Choose values to live by

Integrity: Make the choice to do the right thing

The message I gained from Cottrell’s book is that yes, we can build good character by simply doing the right thing each day, no matter how small or how big the challenges are in front of us.

I believe the ramifications of this mindset of choice can be astounding in the workplace.

Recognizing the value of character in the workplace

Unfortunately, over the years, I have witnessed companies that will not address character issues with their employees. They believe that their employees’ skill development is the single most important component of the organization. While I agree that appropriate skill levels are critical, they are only one piece of the organizational puzzle. As leaders within an organization, I implore you to recognize the importance of character and your role in both teaching and modeling the right character.

We have all heard about the qualities necessary for successful championship sports teams. Terms like dedication, motivation, passion, commitment to excellence, attitude, teamwork, and finally, a sense of accountability are often expressed. These qualities are used to help define what separates champions from their competition. I would respectfully submit to you that these are character qualities that, if taught and modeled in your company, will most definitely separate you from your competition as well.

There’s a final thought I’d like to leave you with. I read this quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson years ago and it has been a critical element of my desire to make better character choices. It is my hope that it will also inspire you toward that goal.

“Sow a thought and you reap an action; Sow an act and you reap a habit; Sow a habit and you reap a character; Sow a character and you reap a destiny.”