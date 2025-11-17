1-800-Packouts Announces Strategic Partnership with SERVPRO®

November 17, 2025Cleanfax Staff
1-800-Packouts

1-800-Packouts, a trusted provider of content packout and restoration services, announces a new national partnership with SERVPRO®, one of the most respected names in cleanup, restoration, and construction. This collaboration will strengthen SERVPRO’s ability to deliver seamless restoration services to homeowners and businesses across the United States.

With more than 2,340 SERVPRO locations nationwide, the company is known for its rapid response and expertise in fire and water damage cleanup, specialty cleaning, mold remediation and more. Its 24/7 emergency call center provides critical support for homeowners and small businesses experiencing unexpected disasters.

“When a catastrophe strikes, it’s important to have all hands on deck to help home and small business owners recover quickly,” said Stefan Figley, president of 1-800-Packouts. “By combining SERVPRO’s industry-leading restoration expertise with our standard-setting packout services, we’re ensuring that customers receive comprehensive care and unrivaled expertise during one of the most difficult times in their lives.”

As a preferred partner, 1-800-Packouts will provide professional packout services to SERVPRO customers, carefully removing, inventorying and protecting contents from affected properties. Once safely removed from homes and businesses, damaged items may be cleaned, restored and returned to their rightful place, helping customers recover faster and with greater peace of mind.

“At SERVPRO, we provide end-to-end restoration solutions that exceed expectations,” said John Sooker, president and chief operating officer for SERVPRO. “Partnering with 1-800-Packouts allows us to further elevate our service experience, offering customers an added layer of professionalism and knowledge in packout and contents management services.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

AllStates Restoration

AllStates Restoration Wins 2025 Community Choice Award

Awards / News
Bane-Clene

63-Year Old Carpet Cleaning Supplier Closes Doors

News
CRDN

CRDN Expands Network Capabilities with New Franchise Partners

Growth & Acquisitions / New Hires and Appointments / News
ISSA Show North America 2025

Meet the Board at the ISSA General Business Meeting

ISSA / News
ISSA Show Floor

ISSA Show North America 2025 Kicks Off Today

ISSA / News
Cleanfax Winter 2025

Read the Winter 2025 Issue of Cleanfax Online

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...