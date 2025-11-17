1-800-Packouts Announces Strategic Partnership with SERVPRO®

1-800-Packouts, a trusted provider of content packout and restoration services, announces a new national partnership with SERVPRO®, one of the most respected names in cleanup, restoration, and construction. This collaboration will strengthen SERVPRO’s ability to deliver seamless restoration services to homeowners and businesses across the United States.

With more than 2,340 SERVPRO locations nationwide, the company is known for its rapid response and expertise in fire and water damage cleanup, specialty cleaning, mold remediation and more. Its 24/7 emergency call center provides critical support for homeowners and small businesses experiencing unexpected disasters.

“When a catastrophe strikes, it’s important to have all hands on deck to help home and small business owners recover quickly,” said Stefan Figley, president of 1-800-Packouts. “By combining SERVPRO’s industry-leading restoration expertise with our standard-setting packout services, we’re ensuring that customers receive comprehensive care and unrivaled expertise during one of the most difficult times in their lives.”

As a preferred partner, 1-800-Packouts will provide professional packout services to SERVPRO customers, carefully removing, inventorying and protecting contents from affected properties. Once safely removed from homes and businesses, damaged items may be cleaned, restored and returned to their rightful place, helping customers recover faster and with greater peace of mind.

“At SERVPRO, we provide end-to-end restoration solutions that exceed expectations,” said John Sooker, president and chief operating officer for SERVPRO. “Partnering with 1-800-Packouts allows us to further elevate our service experience, offering customers an added layer of professionalism and knowledge in packout and contents management services.”